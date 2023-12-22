Calvert County Government Announces Holiday Schedules

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in observance of the Christmas holiday. County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in observance of New Year’s Day. In addition:

· The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 25. Normal operating hours resume Tuesday, Dec. 26. All solid waste facilities will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, will be closed Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

· The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

· The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 25. Normal operating hours resume Tuesday, Dec. 26. The facility will also close at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, and will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

· Calvert County senior centers will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. Meal delivery is set to resume on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Senior centers will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and will reopen on Jan. 2, 2024.

· All community centers will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 31. The community centers will also be closed on Monday, Dec. 25; Tuesday, Dec. 26; and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

· There will be no county bus service Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26. Regular service will resume Wednesday, Dec. 27. There will be no county bus service Monday, Jan. 1, 2024; service will resume Tuesday, Jan. 2.

· Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26. The library will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at Calvertlibrary.info/using-the-library/activity/read/.

· The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will also be closed Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and will reopen on Jan. 2. Animal Control Officers will be available for emergencies at 410-535-3491.

· The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed Dec. 25, and will be open with normal hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The museum will also be closed Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2. The museum and store will close at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, and the museum will be open for members only on Dec. 31, but the museum store will be open to the public on Dec. 31. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.

· Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will close Sunday, Dec. 24, and Sunday Dec. 31, at 5 p.m. and will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

· All recreation parks including Dunkirk District Park, Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park, Hallowing Point Park, and Cove Point Park will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25. The parks will reopen with normal operating hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

· Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 31. The golf course will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 26, with normal operating hours. The golf course will be open with normal operating hours on Jan. 1, 2024.

· Flag Ponds Nature Park will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and will reopen with normal operating hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The park will also be open with normal operating hours on Monday, Jan. 1.

· Battle Creek Park will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and will reopen with normal operating hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The park will also be open Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Sanctuary Nature Center remains closed due to fire damage; however, the trails are open. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

· Kings Landing Park will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and will reopen with normal operating hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The park will also be open with normal operating hours on Monday, Jan. 1.

· Breezy Point Beach is currently closed for the season and will reopen in May 2024.

· Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and the garden will reopen at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, for the evening light show. Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will be open on Monday, Jan. 1, from 5-9 p.m. for the evening light show. Visit https://www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/content/holiday-hours for more information on openings and closures.

