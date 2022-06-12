PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. In addition:

-The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal operating hours.

-The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open on Monday, June 20 with normal operating hours.

-The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed on Monday, June 20.

-Calvert County’s senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Monday, June 20. Shelf-stable meals were distributed in advance. Meal delivery will resume on Tuesday, June 21.

-There will be no county bus service on Monday, June 20. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, June 21.

-The Calvert County Board of Elections office will be closed Monday, June 20.

-Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, June 20, and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at calvertlibrary.info.

-The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Monday, June 20.

-The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, June 20. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.

-All community centers will be closed on Monday, June 20.

-All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal hours.

-Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Monday, June 20, with normal hours.

-Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours of operation. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

-Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours on Monday, June 20.

-Cove Point Pool will be open Monday, June 20 from noon to 5:45 p.m.

-Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be open Monday, June 20.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.