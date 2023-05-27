Front row, from left to right: Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Charles Cox and his baby twins; Jeanne White; Catherine Hamilton; Amy Rippey; David Cox; Susan Cox. Twins’ names are Catherine and Amy.

Back row, from left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored Richard “Rick” Albert Cox and his lifelong role in Calvert County while extending its deepest condolences to the Cox and White families for his passing.

Rick was born on September 9, 1955, to Anne and Charles Cox. His family roots span eight generations in Calvert County. He entered The Calverton School in Huntingtown as a seventh grader when it opened, and graduated valedictorian in 1973. He later earned a degree in political science from Western Maryland College in Westminster, Maryland. Upon graduation, he started what would become a 45-year career at the Housing Authority of Calvert County, where he faithfully served his community until his passing.

When not at work, Rick was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Rick participated in Bible studies, taught the New Covenant class, was a choir member and lay leader. His lifelong efforts to better the world around him have resonated in the hearts of all who had the honor to know him.

The community is encouraged to follow his example by being involved in civil service and to keep Calvert County a wonderful place to live, work and visit.