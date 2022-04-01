OWINGS, Md. – Windy Hill Middle School(WHMS) students ran a donation drive to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and all donated funds will go to the World Central Kitchen and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

WHMS students raised $3,500 in a weeklong collection drive. The students created bracelets during their lunch period in the library. Then, the students sold these bracelets during their lunch shifts.

The students sold all 300 of the handmade bracelets and raised $1,734 on March 23, and announced it on Twitter. Afterward, a parent saw the tweet and matched these funds.

Knight Nation raised $1,734 to help Humanitarian Causes in Ukraine today. #knightsunited — WindyHillMSCCPS (@WHMSCCPS) March 23, 2022

“We all feel so helpless and raising money to help the Ukrainian refugees makes you feel you are doing something,” Anne Jones, Windy Hill Middle School’s librarian, said. “I think it brought our staff and students together that day.”

The conversation of a fundraiser started when a seventh-grader from the school and his mom, who is Ukrainian, traveled to Poland and into Ukraine to bring their cousins back. After hearing the student’s story, Jones wanted to create a fundraiser to get middle schoolers aware of the challenges others are facing and to allow them to help others.

Additionally, the donated funds will go to the World Central Kitchen and UNICEF. The world central kitchen is a DC-based organization specifically designed for the Ukraine effort, Jones said. The kitchen will be near the border of Ukraine in Poland, feeding the refugees.

UNICEF is an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

