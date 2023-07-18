Calvert County NAACP President Debora Harris, (R) Charles County NAACP President Dyoatha Sweat

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On June 26, 2023, the Calvert County Branch of the NAACP held a swearing in ceremony and reception to recognize its newly elected Officers and Members at Large. The Honorable Judge E. Gregory Wells administered the Oath of Office to the members of the Executive Committee at the Prince Frederick Library.

The newly elected leadership includes branch President Debora Harris, First Vice President Denise Plater, Second Vice President Joyce Freeland, Third Vice President Arthur Simpson, Secretary Delores Mackall, Assistant Secretary Jeanette Flaim, Treasurer Inez Claggett and Assistant Treasurer Tricia Powell. The ten newly elected to Member at Large seats are Ronald Clark, Rhonda Hawkins, Judy Hooker, Gladys Jones, Onyx Linthicum, Norma Onley, Sheila Montague Parker, Mel Powell, Shirley Schreffler and Antoine White.

Honorable Judge E. Gregory Wells, (R) Calvert County NAACP President Debora Harris

The new executive committee has pledged to work together to move the work of the Branch forward with a renewed sense of vigor and commitment. “I am excited to build upon the work that has already been done”, shared President Debora (Debbie) Harris “and look forward to what we will accomplish together moving forward”.

The ceremony was attended by Dyoatha Sweat, President of the Charles County NAACP, the Calvert County Branch 7011 membership and family and friends of the new officers.