PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce the launch of a new WebTrac user interface for online registration. The new user interface provides citizens with an updated look and features a mobile-friendly registration process to help customers register for activities with ease. Launch of the new WebTrac user interface is scheduled for Thursday, March 10. Login information remains the same for all current users.

“Parks & Recreation staff are constantly searching for new ways to offer citizens the best experience possible when interacting with staff or navigating services,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “We are excited to offer this updated user interface and know it will make registering for activities and events much simpler. We are also in the process of upgrading our registration system to further ease and simplify the customer experience and look forward to rolling that out in the future.”

Citizens can still access WebTrak through its original hyperlink or use the new URL for online registration: www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CCPRRegistration. For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRec on Instagram.