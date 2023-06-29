CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County Parks & Recreation (CCPR) invites the community to celebrate Park and Recreation Month this July, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). The parks and natural recreation areas in Calvert County constitute valuable community resources and offer a location for people of all ages to embrace the outdoors.

To help celebrate this year’s theme “Where Community Grows”, the public is invited to share photos and testimonials of how their families have grown with CCPR. From sports teams to summer camps, and pool days to walks on our nature trails, we want to hear the array of ways your family has been part of Calvert County Parks & Recreation through the years. To share, please send a message and photo via Facebook Messenger or by email to specialevents@calvertcountymd.com. Submitted stories may be shared on CCPR social media pages throughout July.

By earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and NRPA, Calvert County Parks & Recreation has been highly ranked amongst leading parks and recreational organizations nationally. CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation available to park and recreation organizations. This mark of distinction signifies that an organization has met rigorous standards for the management and administration of resources, programs, facilities, safety and services.

NRPA is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to building strong and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA invests in and champions the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness and overall health and well-being. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.nrpa.org/parks-recreation-magazine. To learn more about Park and Recreation Month, visit www.nrpa.org/July.

For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRec on Instagram.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.