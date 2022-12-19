Master Deputy Flynt

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – This morning, Sheriff-Elect Ricky Cox released the following update on Master Deputy Flynt:

Good morning Calvert County,

I just wanted to give a quick update on Master Deputy Flynt. We are ecstatic to be able to say his condition has improved and currently he can be described as stable. He has been alert and able to communicate.

He will undergo more surgery today and remain in ICU for what looks like an extended period. While he still has a long road to recovery, his prognosis has greatly improved in the last 24 hours. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

I would also like to take a moment to recognize our dispatchers and our emergency medical personnel. The audio of the call reveals some of the most professional, well-trained individuals I have ever heard in a stressful situation. It is this seamless teamwork between the police, dispatchers, and medical personnel on the scene that allowed for getting the proper resources.

But more importantly, those actions allowed for Deputy Flynt to get to CalvertHealth in the most efficient manner possible.

Once there, they did amazing work to get him stabilized and on a flight to Medstar. These actions greatly contributed to saving his life.

Thank you to all involved, your amazing work did not go unnoticed.

I will continue to provide updates as I get them. Again, please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you,

Sheriff-Elect Ricky Cox