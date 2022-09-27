Calvert County Sheriff's Office Announces Fair Traffic Plan: Free Shuttle Service

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Traffic Alert for Friday, Saturday & Sunday at the Fair.

For safety purposes, a special traffic plan will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 30, (Youth Day), Saturday, October 1st, and Sunday, October 2nd.

No vehicles will be allowed to turn left off of Rt. 231 into the fairgrounds during those hours.

An alternate route would be to use Rt. 506 (Sixes Rd.) to Rt. 508 (Adelina Rd) to Rt. 231, which would allow a right turn into the fairgrounds.

Once the fairground parking lots are full, satellite parking with a free shuttle bus service will be available at College of Southern Maryland (CSM) located at 115 J W Williams Road in Prince Frederick, from Friday thru Sunday as needed.

During rush hour traffic, limited access to the lots at the fairgrounds will be granted for a period of time to ease the flow of traffic on Rt. 231.