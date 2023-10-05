Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Celebrates And Honors Senior War Heroes

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

DUNKIRK, Md. – On October 4, 2023, Sheriff Ricky Cox and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) celebrated 23 senior war heroes aged 73 to 106 as part of the Capital Region Honor Flight’s (CRHF) Operation “Welcome Home” Ceremony at Dunkirk District Park. The group consisted of veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

“Capital Region Honor Flight provides a one-day bus trip for 25 Veterans and their guardians to our nation’s capital to visit and reflect at the memorials built in their honor. Our Honor Flight hub is operated by the Honor Flight Network national office,” CRHF states on their official website. “We provide coverage in Maryland, Delaware and the local DC area. Capital Region Honor Flight provides a one-day bus trip for our senior war Veterans residing in DC, MD and DE as an honored guest visiting the memorials built in their honor.”

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

The war heroes were escorted from the Washington D.C./Maryland line to Dunkirk with the assistance of CCSO, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, and members of the Nam Nights.

Credit: Calvert County Sheriffs Office via Facebook

“Our War Heroes have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom, some never received a ‘welcome home’ when they returned from war and it was our turn to make them feel truly honored and cherished,” CCSO stated in a Facebook post highlighting the event. “It was a wonderful evening of patriotism and community. Thank you to all who participated in this unforgettable tribute and warm welcome home.”

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com