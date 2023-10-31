Calvert County Sheriff's Office, Corrections Bureau To Participate In 'No Shave November'

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Corrections Bureau are proud to be once again participating in “No Shave November”, an annual fundraising and awareness effort.

This year our deputies will be putting their razors away (paying a $50 fine for the opportunity to grow a beard) to support a local organization, Hospice of the Chesapeake, formally known as Calvert Hospice.

Sheriff Ricky Cox has authorized CCSO personnel to participate in this event and has waived the standard facial hair grooming policy during the month of November to allow deputies to grow their facial hair in support of this effort.

“No Shave November” challenges participants to forgo shaving and to donate money that would typically be spent on shaving and grooming to this cause. We cordially invite the public to join in: Grow. Donate. Share. Support.

To participate or donate, contact Capt. R. Jones at Roscoe.Jones@calvertcountymd.gov. Donations are being accepted through Venmo (Calvert County FOP/ @payfop109), cash, and checks. Checks may be made payable to FOP Lodge 109. If payment is a check or Venmo, please put “No Shave November” in the memo/comment line.