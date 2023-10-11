Calvert County Sheriff's Office Promotes 14 Deputies

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sheriff Ricky Cox and Assistant Sheriff Lt. Col. Dave Payne proudly recognized the achievements of 14 deputies during a ceremony held at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on October 10, 2023. The event was attended by command staff, colleagues, and family members who gathered to honor the newly promoted deputies.

The following Sheriff’s Deputies received promotions: Captain B. Bowen – Promoted from Lieutenant

– Promoted from Lieutenant Lieutenant N. Funchion – Promoted from First Sergeant

– Promoted from First Sergeant Lieutenant E. Basham – Promoted from First Sergeant

– Promoted from First Sergeant Lieutenant R. Selkirk – Promoted from First Sergeant

– Promoted from First Sergeant First Sergeant T. Phelps – Promoted from Sergeant

– Promoted from Sergeant First Sergeant E. Carter – Promoted from Sergeant

– Promoted from Sergeant First Sergeant V. O’Donnell – Promoted from Sergeant

– Promoted from Sergeant Sergeant J. Livingston – Promoted from Corporal

– Promoted from Corporal Sergeant D. Naughton – Promoted from Corporal

– Promoted from Corporal Sergeant M. Robshaw – Promoted from Corporal

– Promoted from Corporal Corporal A. Mitchell – Promoted from Deputy First Class (not pictured)

– Promoted from Deputy First Class (not pictured) Corporal C. Callison – Promoted from Deputy First Class (not pictured)

– Promoted from Deputy First Class (not pictured) Corporal S. Bowlan – Promoted from Deputy First Class

– Promoted from Deputy First Class Corporal J. Ward – Promoted from Deputy First Class

The Sheriff’s Office extended its gratitude to these dedicated deputies for their service to the community and wishes them all the best in their new leadership roles.

All photos courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com