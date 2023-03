Joseph Anthony Peifer

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of wanted person Joseph Anthony Peifer, age 23 of Owings.

Peifer is wanted for Violation of Probation/Robbery.

Anyone with information in regards to Peifer is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,

Cpl. J. Harms (301) 956-4932, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.