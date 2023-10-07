Pictured: New Sheriff’s deputies Dara Baxter (front row, 4th from right), Justin MacWilliams (front, 3rd from right) and Charles Brown (front, 2nd from right) were sworn in during a ceremony held during the Board of County Commissioners meeting.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners hosted a swearing-in ceremony with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

New Sheriff’s deputies Deputy Charles W. Brown, Deputy Dara M. Baxter and Deputy Justin S. MacWilliams were sworn in by Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy P. Smith. After they pass two final weeks of training, the deputy recruits will be officially certified by the Maryland Police Training Commission.

Congratulations and thank you for answering the call to serve your local community!