Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of May 23, 2022 – May 29, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,658 calls for service throughout the community.

Theft: 22-29455

On May 24, 2022, Deputy Desantis responded to Continental Services HVAC located at 2192 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of a theft from a vehicle. The complainant advised the catalytic converter from one of the work trucks was missing. The estimated value of stolen property is $500.00.

Damaged Property: 22-29652

On May 25, 2022, Deputy Kwitowski responded to the 5800 block of Long Beach Dr. in St Leonard, for a report of damaged property. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) struck her mailbox and knocked it over. The estimated value of the damaged property is $100.00.

Property Destruction: 22-29736

On May 25, 2022, Deputy McCourt responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of property destruction. Investigation revealed inmate Jamar Raheem Hammond, 28 of Prince Frederick, MD, destroyed the phone in the booking cell by beating it against the wall causing it to break. Hammond was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Less Than $1,000.00.

Theft: 22-29993

On May 26, 2022, DFC Boerum received a report of a theft. The complainant advised he placed a book bag containing miscellaneous items (Tommy Hilfiger Suit, white Apple Air Pods, a brown leather wallet, etc.) near a mailbox outside of a residence in the 900 block of Alameda Drive in Huntingtown, MD while attending a party. Upon getting ready to leave the party, the complainant discovered the book bad had been stolen. The total value of the stolen property is $765.00.

Theft: 22-30231

On May 27, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to the 200 block of Buckler Road in Huntingtown, MD for the report of a burglary that already occurred. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) broke into a workshop on the property and stole several tools (DeWalt miter saw, jig saw, air compressor, Oscillating tool, band saw, batteries, and a nail gun). The total value of stolen property is $2,075.00.

Theft: 22-30118

On May 27, 2022, Deputy Newton responded to the 500 block of N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole 4 key fobs and multiple tools from a garage on the property. The estimated value of the stolen property is $1,033.00.

Damaged Property: 22-30518

On May 28, 2022, Deputy Ashley responded to the 3600 block of Harlequin Court in Huntingtown, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised he heard a bunch of kids outside the residence and later discovered the unknown suspect (s) caused damage to the garage door. The estimated value of the damaged property is $2,000.00.

ARRESTS:

Kamron Tyreeke Mackall

On May 27, 2022, DFC DeLeon observed two dirt bikes and a 4-wheeler speeding on Solomons Island weaving in and out of vehicular traffic and pedestrians in the area. The vehicles continued at a high rate traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Rt. 4 and across the grassy median. One of the vehicles struck a curb causing the vehicle to come to a rest. The driver, Kamron Tyreeke Mackall, 21 of Waldorf, MD was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, Driving Wrong Way-One Way Street, and Driving Unregistered Vehicle on a Highway.

Rutilio Valdemar Cax Ortiz

On May 28, 2022, Cpl. Robshaw responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD. Contact was made with one of the parties involved, Rutilio Valdemar Cax Ortiz, 29 of Chesapeake Beach, MD who began cursing and arguing with deputies on scene. Cax Ortiz was heavily intoxicated and continued to scream obscenities causing a disturbance for the residents in the apartments nearby. Cax Ortiz failed to comply with deputy’s commands and was taken into custody where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.