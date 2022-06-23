Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 13, 2022 – June 19, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,441 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 22-35185

On June 19, 2022, Deputy Contic responded to the 9300 block of River View Road in Broomes Island, MD for report of a burglary that had already occurred. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) cut the locks off a trailer parked in front of the residence and from a shed on the property. The estimated value of the damaged property is $45. Nothing appears to have been stolen.

Damaged Property: 22-33910

On June 13, 2022, Deputy Aley responded to the 7700 block of Parkers Wharf Road in St. Leonard, MD, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., unknown suspect (s) vandalized the victim’s mailbox. The estimated value of the damaged property is $60.00.

Indecent Exposure: 22-34809

On June 17, 2022, Deputy Aley responded to 240 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD, for the report of a male urinating in public. Witnesses stated a black male exited a white SUV and entered the store to purchase a bag of chips. The suspect then left the store and proceeded to urinate in the middle of the gas station parking lot. The suspect is described as a black male with white hair, approximately 5’5” – 5’6” tall, weighing 150 lbs., wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Theft: 22-34220

On June 14, 2022, DFC T. Buckler responded to the 900 block of Guadeloupe Trail in Lusby, MD, for a reported theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant advised sometime between June 10 at 8 p.m. and June 12 at 2:30 p.m., unknown suspect (s) stole $400 in cash from an unlocked vehicle parked outside the residence. The victim observed his backpack that was originally inside the vehicle laying on the asphalt with its contents strewn about. No other items were taken.

Theft: 22-34952

On June 18, 2022, Deputy Plant responded to the Safeway located at 10276 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, MD, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised her purse and its contents was stolen from her unlocked vehicle as she returned her cart to a nearby cart return. The total value of stolen property is $635.00.

Theft: 22-35158

On June 19, 2022, Deputy A. Dymond responded to the Wal-Mart Store located at 10600 Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk, MD, for a reported theft. Investigation revealed a male suspect entered the hardware section of the store and obtained a pair of bolt cutters and utilized them to break into a locked case containing headphones. The suspect proceeded to take seven pairs of headphones valued at $214 each and fled on foot from the Walmart. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’5” – 5’6” tall, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. The suspect appeared to be between 25 and 35 years old. The total value of the stolen property is $1,498.00.

ARRESTS:

Michael Joseph Keller

On June 12, 2022, a burglary was reported in a commercial building in the 2900 block of Penwick Lane in Dunkirk, MD. Investigation revealed Michael Joseph Keller, 59 of no fixed address, attempted to enter the building, but realized it was locked. Keller manipulated the lock on the door and made entry. Keller had been previously trespassed from the property. Deputy Tavares located Keller where he admitted to the incident. Keller was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Burglary- 4th Degree/Dwelling and Trespassing: Private Property.

Kaitlyn Marie Chenault

David Dale Adams, Jr.

On June 13, 2022, at 9:43 a.m., Deputy Jones responded to the 7-11 located at 685 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of two individuals passed out behind the wheel at the gas pumps. Deputies arrived on scene and observed citizens knocking on the window of the vehicle, attempting to wake up the driver. Deputy Jones observed the driver, Kaitlyn Marie Chenault, 24 of Baltimore, MD, nodding out. The driver and passenger, David Dale Adams, Jr., 31 of Halethorpe, MD, were asked to exit the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed five crack pipes containing suspected crack and residue, two plastic tie-offs containing a white powdery substance, one cut straw, and three pills containing an unknown substance. Adams was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. Chenault was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and other traffic related charges.

Daniel Eric Hernandez aka David Isaias Granados

On June 17, 2022, Deputy Grierson responded to the area of Rt. 260 and Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, MD, for the welfare check of an individual who appeared intoxicated and was walking around with his pants down. Deputies observed the suspect running on foot through several fenced-in backyards of residences in the area and was seen urinating in the parking lot of West Marina. Contact with made with Daniel Eric Hernandez aka David Isaias Granados, 24 of no fixed address, who attempted to flee on foot. Hernandez was placed into custody where he attempted to bite DFC R. Shrawder. Hernandez was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Second-Degree Assault, Resist/Interfering with Arrest, and Indecent Exposure.