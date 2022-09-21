Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 22-53382

On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had already occurred. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole one Toro battery handheld leaf blower, one Toro battery charger, and two Toro batteries from a garage in the 600 block of Hawk Hill Drive in Prince Frederick. The estimated value of the stolen property is $481.00.

Property Destruction: 22-54189

On September 18, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the area of Independence Drive in Port Republic, for the report of damaged property. Investigation revealed that multiple mailboxes in the area had been damaged by a hatchet, axe, or similar item and the mailbox posts had been knocked over. The estimated value of the damaged property is unknown at this time.

Damaged Property: 22-53630

On September 16, 2022, Cpl. Jacobs responded to the 5200 block of Cutter Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, a newly painted vehicle parked outside the business had been shot with a BB gun. The estimated value of the damaged property is $250.00.

Damaged Property: 22-53077

On September 14, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 12600 block of San Angelo Court in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The complainant an unknown suspect (s) tampered with the trunk latch, deflated a tire, cracked a taillight, and ripped the Odyssey emblem off the vehicle. The estimated value of the damaged property is $950.00.

Damaged Property: 22-54211

On September 18, 2022, Deputy Newton responded to the 8200 block of Fairfield Drive in Owings, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised the back-sliding glass door to the residence had been shattered. There was no additional damage, and nothing appears to be missing. The estimated value of the damaged property is $200.00.

Theft: 22-52845

On September 13, 2022, Deputy Shoemaker responded to the 400 block of German Chapel Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a 26” Huffy women’s beach cruiser, peach and blue in color with Hawaiian style flowers on it, was stolen from the front yard of the residence. The estimated value of the stolen property is $100.00.

Theft: 22-53289

On September 14, 2022, Deputy Aley responded to Applebees Bar and Grill located at 555 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect stole the victim’s purse and its contents sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. The estimated value of the stolen property is $410.00.

Theft: 22-52874



On September 13, 2022, Deputy Novick responded to the 11500 block of Tomahawk Trail in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised three 9ft kayaks had been stolen from the property. The total value of the stolen property is $600.00.

ARRESTS

Dorthy Elizabeth Pulanco

On September 18, 2022, DFC Idol responded to the 6100 block of 6th Street in Chesapeake Beach, for a medical emergency. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a male subject laying on the front porch and a female identified as Dorthy Elizabeth Pulanco, 28 of no fixed address, lying face down in the driveway. As deputies began attending to Pulanco, she became very agitated and disorderly and physically assaulted a deputy on scene. Pulanco was asked to vacate the area so the male subject could be evaluated, but refused to do so and continued to curse at first responders. Pulanco was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, and Obstructing and Hindering an Arrest.

Kory Dwight Jackson

On September 15, 2022, Deputy McCourt responded to the Safeway located at 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft that had already occurred. The complainant advised a male entered the store, stuffed multiple food items into his backpack, and fled the scene. DFC Callison located the male suspect matching the description in the area of the Mcdonald’s in Prince Frederick. The suspect Kory Dwight Jackson, 25 of Upper Marlboro, was found possessing a backpack with the stolen merchandise (4 packs of sausage, 2 snow crab leg clusters, 2 cans of canned crab meat). During a search of the backpack, a clear glass tube with a burnt end was found. Jackson was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for the theft and possession of the crack pipe. A search of Jackson’s person during booking revealed a baggie containing a white powdery substance (suspected Fentanyl) and burnt copper fibers. Jackson was charged with Theft: Less than $100, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia, Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement, Possessing or Receiving CDS While Confined, and Obstructing and Hindering an Arrest.