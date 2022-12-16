Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 5– December 11, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,495 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-71250

On December 7, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to a commercial building in the 1200 block of East Mount Harmony Road in Owings, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised during a walk-through of the building, the window portion of a rear door was broken/smashed in. The estimated value of the damaged property is $800.00.

Damaged Property: 22-71374

On December 8, 2022, Deputy Zinn responded to Saint John Vianney Family Life Center located at 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between Dec. 7 at 7:15 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 9:55 a.m., an unknown suspect (s) damaged outdoor patio furniture and broke a glass tabletop. The estimated value of the damaged property is $150.00.

Motor Vehicle Tampering: 22-72028

On December 11, 2022, Cpl. R. Shrawder responded to the 300 block of Lessin Drive in Lusby, for the report of motor vehicle tampering. The complainant advised sometime between 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 11, an unknown suspect (s) rummaged through his unlocked motor vehicle. It appears nothing was stolen, but the contents of the glovebox were emptied out.

Motor Vehicle Tampering: 22-71938

On December 10, 2022, Deputy Ashley responded to the area of Barreda Blvd. and Grover Lane in Lusby, for the report of disorderly subjects. The complainant advised three subjects wearing ski masks, riding around on bicycles wearing backpacks were observed lurking around residences. As Deputy Ashley approached the subjects, they fled into the woods. Two bikes were recovered on the complainant’s property. The victim’s vehicle had been rummaged through and interior lights left on. Nothing appears to have been stolen.

Theft: 22-71910

On December 10, 2022, Deputy Novick responded to the 400 block of Dogwood Drive in Lusby, for the report of a theft from a motor vehicle. Contact was made with the complainant who advised two vehicles in the victim’s driveway had been entered and rummaged through. A pair of Apple AirPod Pros were reported stolen. The estimated value of the stolen property was $150.00.

*** Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) recently made three arrests and charged three juveniles in reference to the motor vehicle tampering and theft cases (22-72028, 22-71938, and 22-71910) in Lusby.

Theft: 22-70792

On December 5, 2022, DFC Durnbaugh responded to the 5600 block of Victoria Lane in Sunderland, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole a package from the victim’s mailbox containing three wine samples, two wine glasses, and two wine cozies. The estimated value of the stolen property is $40.

Theft: 22-71254

On December 7, 2022, Deputy Aley responded to Fox Run Liquors located at 701 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect stole a 750ml bottle of Grey Goose vodka. The suspect is described as a black male, wearing red shoes, black pants, a white hooded jacket, a red hat, glasses, and a black bookbag. The estimated value of the stolen property is $30.

ARRESTS:

Brandon Lorenzo Van

Olivia Antneshia Parrott

On December 11, 2022, around 3:40 p.m., Deputy Huy was routine patrol in the area of the Walmart in Dunkirk, when she was flagged down by a Walmart employee that a theft had just occurred. Investigation revealed, two subjects walked past all points of sale with a cart full of stolen items. The suspects were observed entering a gray Lexus and fleeing onto Penwick Lane. Moments later, a loud crash was heard in the area. Deputy Huy arrived on Penwick Lane and observed the suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. A traffic stop was initiated, and stolen items were recovered inside the vehicle. The driver was identified as Brandon Lorenzo Van, 29 of Hyattsville, MD. Van was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1500, Theft Conspiracy, and Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Means Other than Failing to Stop and Fleeing on Foot. The passenger Olivia Antneshia Parrott, 31 of Hanover, MD, was also transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1500 and Theft Conspiracy.

Harry Albert Vredenburg, III

On December 7, 2022, DFC Boerum was alerted to a shoplifter in progress at the Walmart store located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Investigation revealed that an employee approached Deputy Boerum and advised that a male suspect, Harry Albert Vredenburg, III, 55 of Prince Frederick, had physically pushed his way past the Loss Prevention Officer, through the store’s exit, past all points of sale with stolen items inside his book bag. Vredenburg was observed fleeing the store into the parking lot. Deputy Boerum apprehended Vredenburg following a brief foot pursuit. Vredenburg was placed into custody and the stolen items (two small propane bottle, one DVD, and a power bank battery pack) were recovered. The estimated value of the stolen property was $57.04. Vredenburg was issued a Trespass Warning and charged with Theft: Less than $100.

Diyonte D’Shon Johnson

On December 5, 2022, Deputy Tavares initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate in the area of Rt. 4 and Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. Upon making contact with the driver, Diyonte D’Shon Johnson, 23 of Washington D.C., an odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed a small amount of marijuana in a Ziplock bag, multiple empty marijuana containers, and a .40 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine. Investigation revealed the handgun was stolen. Johnson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm with a Felony Conviction, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle, Handgun in a Vehicle, and Stolen Regulated Firearm.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov