PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of April 17 – April 23, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,954 calls for service throughout the community.

Commercial Burglary: 23-26817

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at the King Smoke tobacco shop located at 4955 St. Leonard Road in St. Leonard. The burglary occurred on Monday, April 17, 2023 around 3:40 a.m. Investigation revealed an unknown (s) suspect forced entry into the business and began smashing display cases then rummaged through the entire building. The suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark shoes, and gloves. The estimated value of stolen property is over $10,000.00.

Damaged Property: 23-27449

On April 20, 2023, DFC Gilmore responded to the parking lot of the North Beach Senior Apartments located at 8933 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach, for the report of damaged property. Investigation revealed sometime between April 18th at 4:10 p.m. and 10 a.m. on April 20th, an unknown suspect (s) keyed the victim’s vehicle parked in the rear lot. Large intentional scratches were observed on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,500.00.

Property Destruction: 23-26918

On April 17, 2023, Deputy Mister responded to the area of Sansbury Drive and Clear Spring Drive in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of property destruction. Investigation revealed a marked Anne Arundel County police vehicle had been egged. Damage to the windshield, front passenger window, headlight, and hood of the vehicle was observed as a result of the dried yolk. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Property Destruction: 23-27038

On April 18, 2023, DFC Grierson responded to the 7900 block of Delores Court in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised her vehicle was egged sometime in the overnight hours. Further investigation revealed four additional vehicles had been egged and damaged. The estimated value of damaged property is $2,000.00.

Theft: 23-27941

On April 21, 2023, DFC Kwitowski responded to Safe Harbor Zahnisers Marina located at 245 C Street in Solomons, for a report of theft. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect (s) stole approximately $40,000-$50,000 worth of cooper wire from a job site sometime between 10 p.m. on April 20th and 3:15 a.m. on April 21st. The investigation is ongoing.

ARRESTS:

Craig Michael Ringler

On April 17, 2023, Deputy Hendrickson initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Weis located at 210 Village Center Drive in Lusby, for a motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Craig Michael Ringler, 41 of Lusby, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed controlled dangerous substances to include Percocet, Suboxone, and raw marijuana along with CDS paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle. Ringler was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

Christopher Kinard Gaynor

On April 22, 2023, Deputy Hendrickson initiated a traffic stop along SB Rt. 4 in the area of West End Blvd. in St. Leonard, for a traffic violation. Contact was made with the driver, Christopher Kinard Gaynor, 44 of California, MD. Further investigation revealed, 52.1 grams (1.8 oz) of crack cocaine, 20.2 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and 3 cellular phones were located inside the vehicle. Gaynor was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics and CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

Marvin Charles Dickerson, Jr

On April 23, 2023, Deputy Hudson responded to the Safeway located at 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick for the report of trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with a suspect laying down in the front of the store. The individual was identified as Marvin Charles Dickerson, Jr., 30 of no fixed address. The complainant advised Dickerson stole $50.25 in store merchandise. Investigation revealed Dickerson had been previously trespassed from the establishment indefinitely. Dickerson was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property and Theft Less than $100.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov