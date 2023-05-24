PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of May 15 – May 21, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,916 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-35463

On May 19, 2023, DFC Idol was conducting a patrol check of Northern High School located at 2950 Chaneyville Road in Owings, and upon arrival, observed toilet paper all over the front of the school, trees, and windows. Windows around the school were covered in syrup, baking flower and had newspaper stuck to them. There were multiple signs and shipping containers that had been spray-painted. On the stadium field, lacrosse goals were set on flag poles and bleacher benches were on top of the goal posts. No physical damage was apparent. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Damaged Property: 23-35647

On May 19, 2023, DFC Kwitowski responded to the 400 block of Round Up Road in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) tampered with the victim’s air conditioning unit. The fence around the unit was partially dislodged and screws were observed on the ground nearby causing the fan to fall to the bottom of the A/C unit. The estimated value of damaged property is $8,700.00.

Property Destruction: 23-35907

On May 20, 2023, Deputy Daily responded to the 1500 block of Wilson Road in Huntingtown, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 6 -6:30 p.m. on May 20th, an unknown suspect(s) broke five barn windows belonging to the victim. The estimated valued of damaged property is $2,500.00.



Theft: 23-34313

On May 15, 2023, Deputy Contic responded to 155 Holiday Drive in Solomons, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised his 18ft black CAM Superline trailer had been stolen from the parking lot. The estimated value of stolen property is $4,945.00.

Theft: 23-34837

On May 16, 2023, DFC Grierson responded to Baia Costal Restaurant located at 8323 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect described as a Hispanic male wearing a mask, backed a white Chevrolet work van up to the restaurant’s used cooking oil dumpster and stole used cooking oil. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.00.

Theft: 23-35397

On May 18, 2023, DFC Shoemaker responded to the 11200 block of Lakeview Drive in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised his front and rear Maryland registration plates were stolen from his vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $250.00.

ARRESTS:

Keenan Anthony Berry

Shanika Lanae Green

On May 16, 2023, Dep. R. Jones responded to the area of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons, for a traffic complaint. A traffic stop was initiated along Rt. 4 just south of St. Leonard Road in St. Leonard. Upon making contact with the driver, Keenan Anthony Berry, 27, and passenger, Shanika Lanae Green, 21 both of Lexington Park, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed Berry’s driver’s license was revoked. A vehicle search yielded 12.2 grams of a white powdery/rock mix, (suspected Crack Cocaine), a digital scale covered with a white powdery residue, two resealable bags containing marijuana, 3 cellular phones and $697.00 in US currency. Both Berry and Green were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics and CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

Marvin Wayne Thomas

On May 17, 2023, DFC Shoemaker responded to the McDonald’s located at 515 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, DFC Shoemaker observed Marvin Wayne Thomas, 56 of Prince Frederick, yelling aloud. Investigation revealed Thomas had been previously trespassed indefinitely from the establishment. Thomas was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Andrew Edward Hart

On May 17, 2023, Deputy Claggett was dispatched to the Dollar Tree located at 545 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported trespassing. The complainant advised, Andrew Edward Hart, 63 of no fixed address, had been previously trespassed from the property indefinitely. Hart was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Francis Xavier Curtis

On May 19, 2023, DFC Aranda and Deputy Dawson responded to the CVS Pharmacy located at 10095 Ward Road in Dunkirk, for the report of a suspicious activity inside a vehicle. Upon making contact with occupants of the suspected vehicle, Deputy Dawson observed the floor boards to be littered with cut and torn Brillow Pad fibers. Dep. Dawson observed a torn-up copper Brillow pad fell from the vehicle. Investigation revealed one of the occupants who originally provided a false name, was wanted on an open warrant through St. Mary’s County. Francis Xavier Curtis, 25 of Chaptico, was placed into custody. A search of Curtis’s person revealed a black tie off containing two rocks of crack cocaine (approximately 1.3 grams). Curtis was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possess-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possess Paraphernalia and Fraud – Per Identification Avoid Prosecution.

Stephen Matthew Greenwell Jr.

On May 17, 2023, Deputy Novick, responded to 80 Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick, for the check welfare of a subject in the parking lot possibly using controlled dangerous substances. Upon arrival, Deputy Novick and Cpl. Shrawder made contact with an occupant, who initially provided a false name. Further investigation revealed the occupant, Stephen Matthew Greenwell Jr., 34 of Shady Side, had two open warrants through Anne Arundel County for Assault and Escape. Greenwell was placed into custody and began to resist arrest while failing to comply with deputies’ orders. Greenwell was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was served the open warrants and additionally charged with charged with False Statements to a Peace Officer and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest.

Brandi Marie Beckett

On May 16, 2023, DFC Aranda responded to the Walmart located at 10600 Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a female entered the store and stole two robot vacuum machines and a coffee machine and left in a 2018 pink/purple Hyundai. DFC Aranda located a vehicle matching the description in Anne Arundel County. Investigation revealed the suspect, Brandi Marie Beckett, 40 of LaPlata, was operating the vehicle with stolen tags that she admitted stealing from a parked vehicle at the Dunkirk Walmart. Upon making contact with Beckett, DFC Aranda observed two wireless robot vacuums, a coffee maker, and a tent in the backseat in plain view consistent with the items the complainant initially reported stolen. With the assistance of an Anne Arundel County Police Officer, Beckett was placed into custody for the stolen registration plates. Further investigation revealed a glass pipe covered in a white powdery residue (crack pipe) was located inside the vehicle. Beckett was apprehended and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. During processing, a search of Beckett’s person was conducted and an additional pipe containing white residue was located. Beckett was charged with Theft Less Than $100, Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

