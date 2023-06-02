PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of May 22 – May 28, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,779 calls for service throughout the community.

Theft: 23-36238

On May 22, 2023, at 6:56 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Prince Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Dealership located at 265 S Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed sometime between 3 a.m.– 4 a.m., unknown suspect (s) stole a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee from within the dealership’s garage. The estimated value of stolen property is $89,000.00.

Theft: 23-36663

On May 23, 2023, F/Sgt. Morder received report of a theft. The complainant arrived at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in Prince Frederick to report that sometime between 3 p.m. on May 21 and 7 p.m. on May 22, unknown suspects stole the front Maryland registration plate from the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $20.00.

DUI Arrests for the weeks of May 15 thru May 28:

On May 17, William K. Nichols, 57 of California, MD, by Dep. Sylver

On May 27, Daniel A. Jumalon, 43 of Swann Point, by Dep. Sylver

On May 28, Robert L. Prather Jr., 37 of Oxon Hill, by Dep. Hudson

ARRESTS:

Alexander Jacob Recchio

On May 22, 2023 at 4:49 a.m., Deputy Daily responded to the 100 block of Bowie Shop Road in Huntingtown, for a male inside of a tractor trailer. Upon arrival, Deputy Daily observed, Alexander Jacob Recchio, 35 of Huntingtown, in the cab of a tractor trailer not belonging to him. Recchio advised he got into the trailer to avoid freezing. Further investigation revealed, four Alprazolam pills were found on Recchio’s person with no container or prescription. Recchio was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Cannabis.

Joseph Lawrence Bryer

Thomas Jay Worch

On May 26, 2023, F/Sgt. Phelps had trespassed two individuals, Joseph Lawrence Bryer, 20 of California, and Thomas Jay Worch, 18 of Drayden, from the Calvert Marine Museum, located at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for being disorderly. On May 26, at approximately 8 p.m. Bryer and Worch returned to the previously mentioned location after being trespassed and continued to be disorderly. Both Bryer and Worch were intoxicated, yelling, and attempted to fight individuals inside the concert. Bryer and Worch were arrested by Dep. Zinn and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with Trespassing: Private Property, Disorderly Conduct, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable Lawful Order.

George Edward King

On May 22, 2023, DFC Idol was responding to 655 N Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft that just occurred. The complainant advised an older white male attempted to steal items from the store and left in a white U-Haul pick-up truck headed towards Rt. 4. DFC Idol noticed a vehicle matching the description along Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick and initiated a traffic stop. Contact was made with the driver, George Edward King, 55 of Prince Frederick, who admitted to having stolen items in his truck. Further investigation revealed $1,474.00 in stolen items from Dunkirk and Prince Frederick Walmarts were recovered from the vehicle. In addition to the stolen items, a small crack rock, 2 crack pipes, 2 burnt spoons with white residue on them, 2 hypodermic needles, cooper Brillo, and a bag containing various paraphernalia was also located. King was wanted on open warrants through Charles County, MD and King George, VA. King was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Upon arriving at the jail, a search of King’s person revealed suspected crack cocaine and a hypodermic needle cap. King was arrested and charged with Theft:$100 to Under $1500, Obstructing and Hindering, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

Blake Tyler Evans

On May 24, 2023, DFC Krueger responded to the Faststop located at 8834 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a suspect described as a black male, wearing a white shirt and black shorts stole beer and two packs of candy (total value $23.67) and fled the store. DFC Krueger observed a suspect matching the description on Chesapeake Ave in the area of 5th Street, holding an open box of Truly and a bag of candy. The suspect, Blake Tyler Evans, 24 of Edmond, OK, was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: Less than $100.

Jennifer Lorraine Woomer

On May 25, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the Walmart located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft that had already occurred. The complainant advised a white female with brown hair wearing a tan jumpsuit carrying a plastic bag with stolen items had just left the store. Dep. McCourt located a suspect identified as Jennifer Lorraine Woomer, 40 of Chesapeake Beach, matching the description, in the area of Main Street in Prince Frederick. Investigation revealed Woomer had been previously trespassed from the property. Woomer was in possession of a bag filled with various items from Walmart with tags still attached. The total value of stolen property was $191.72. Woomer was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1500 and Trespassing: Private Property.

Michael Phillip Wilson

On May 26, 2023, DFC Ostazeski responded to the area of King of the Bay Tattoo located at 13934 HG Trueman Road in Solomons, for a report of a disorderly subject. The complainant advised Michael Phillip Wilson, 36 of Solomons, was in the parking lot of the Greenwave Dispensary harassing customers. Investigation revealed Wilson had been previously trespassed from the business indefinitely. Wilson continued to yell and cause a disturbance while refusing to provide identification. DFC Ostazeski advised Wilson he was under arrest and Wilson began to resist. Wilson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property, Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing and Hindering, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, and Failure to Obey and Reasonable/Lawful Order.