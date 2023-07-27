PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 17– July 23, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,648 calls for service throughout the community.

Property Destruction: 23-50970

On July 18, 2023, Sgt. Morder received a report of property destruction. The victim arrived at the Sheriff’s Office to report than an unknown suspect(s) egged her vehicle while parked in the 100 block of Alton Court in Prince Frederick. The estimated value of damaged property is $500.00.

Property Destruction: 23-51548

On July 21, 2023, Deputy Tavares responded to the 300 block of Laurel Drive in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised at approximately 11 p.m. on July 20, an unknown suspect(s) slashed two tires on two separate vehicles. The estimated value of damaged property is $375.00.

Theft: 23-51671

On July 21, 2023, responded to the 7-Eleven Convenience Store located at 15 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed a younger looking black male with a hoodie pulled tight to his face entered the store and grabbed 5 packs of Vuse Vapor cigarette cartridges from behind the counter and left the store without paying for the items. The estimated value of the stolen property was $199.95.

ARRESTS:

Darius Trevon Carr

On July 22, 2023, DFC Wilder initiated a traffic stop with lights and sirens on a vehicle traveling 72 mph in a 25-mph zone in the area of N. Solomons Island Road and Langley Lane in Solomons. The suspect vehicle, a Chevy Camaro failed to stop and sped through a red light and continued north on HG Trueman Road. The Camaro continued northbound Rt. 4 at speeds in excess of 110 mph before it turned off onto Southern Connector Blvd. Deputies observed the Camaro turn into the parking of Rausch Funeral Home where it drove over the curb and into a grassy area and spun out. The driver, Darius Trevon Carr, 27 of Bowie, was ordered out of the vehicle and placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle revealed a set of ‘brass knuckles’ on the floorboard. Carr was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Concealing a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving along with other traffic related charges.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov