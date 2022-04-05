PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of March 28, 2022 – April 3, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,552 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-18088

On April 1, 2022, DFC R. Evans responded to the 5700 block of Oakcrest Dr. in St. Leonard, MD for the report of a possible burglary. Deputy Evans observed an apartment glass window that had been damaged in an attempt to enter the residence. Nothing appears to have been stolen. The value of the damaged property is $100.00.

Damaged Property: 22-17423

On March 29, 2022, DFC Burgraff responded to 340 Fairgrounds Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) damaged a Coke machine located in the laundry room of the mentioned property. The value of the damaged property is $200.00.

Damaged Property: 22-17425

On March 29, 2022, DFC Burgraff responded to the 200 block of Fairgrounds Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) scratched the passenger side of her vehicle and flattened a front tire. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 22-17598

On March 30, 2022, Deputy Morrison responded to the 4400 block of Harvest Lane in Huntingtown, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) stole the rear registration plate to his vehicle. The value of stolen property is $150.00.

Vehicle Tampering: 22-17630

On March 30, 2022, Deputy Anderson responded to the 12300 block of Algonquin Trail in Lusby, MD for the report of vehicle tampering. The complainant advised sometime between March 25 and March 27, unknown suspect (s) tampered with an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence. Nothing appears to have been stolen. The damage to the interior of the vehicle is estimated to be $600.00.

ARRESTS

On April 1, 2022, Deputy Lee responded to the CVS Pharmacy located at 10095 Ward Road in Dunkirk, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed Curtis Sequan Cannon, 29 of Washington D.C., entered the store, placed several items into a shopping cart, passed all points of sale, and loaded the stolen items into a vehicle in the parking lot. Curtis walked back into the CVS and began loading more items into the shopping cart, and exited the store with stolen items a second time. Curtis was confronted by store employees and fled the scene. Deputies located Cannon and conducted a traffic stop in the area of NB Rt. 4 and Brickhouse Road in Dunkirk, MD. DFC B. DeLeon observed several packages of paper towels, laundry detergent, soap, and deodorant inside the vehicle. The total value of the stolen property was $1,145.00. Curtis was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1500 and Driving without a License.

Auctavias Travon Blackwell

On March 31, 2022, Deputy Morrison responded to Dunkirk Market Place Shopping Center, located at 10366 Southern Maryland Blvd, Dunkirk, MD 20754, for report of a shoplifting that had already occurred. Investigation revealed Auctavias Travon Blackwell, 26 of SE Washington D.C. and three passengers were in possession of household goods, toiletry products and food items stolen from four stores in the Dunkirk, MD area totaling $1145.14. Blackwell was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of Theft: less than $100, two counts of Theft: $100 to under $1500, one count of Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1500, and one count of Possessing Contraband in a Place of Confinement. Charges are pending for Blackwell’s passengers.