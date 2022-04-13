PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of April 4, 2022 – April 10, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,552 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-18641

On April 4, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to the 3900 block of 2nd Street in North Beach, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime in the overnight hours, unknown suspect (s) smashed out the driver’s side window and damaged the turn signal on the steering column inside the vehicle. The total value of damaged property is $1000.00.

Damaged Property: 22-18918

On April 5, 2022, Deputy R. McCourt responded to the 5000 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime during the night on April 4th, unknown suspect (s) damaged her mailbox. The mailbox was completely knocked off the post and discovered laying on the ground. The estimated value of damaged property is $100.00.

Damaged Property: 22-19006

On April 5, 2022, Deputy Kwitowski responded to the 5700 block of Oakcrest Drive in St Leonard, MD for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 7 p.m. on April 4th and 8 a.m. on April 5th, unknown suspect (s) slashed the passenger side front and rear tires to a vehicle parked outside the residence. The value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Damaged Property: 22-19278

On April 6, 2022, Deputy Novick responded to the 1800 block of Rudolph Lane in Lusby, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 6 p.m. on April 5 and 3 p.m. on April 6, unknown suspect (s) punctured two tires on a vehicle parked outside the residence. The estimated value of damaged property is $200.00.

Damaged Property: 22-20067

On April 10, 2022, Deputy Grierson responded to the 9400 block of Sea Breeze Court in North Beach, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime on April 9, unknown suspect (s) damaged the hood of her vehicle while it was parked on the corner of Frederick Ave and Sea Breeze Ct. Sever dents and scratches were observed. The estimated value of damaged property is $600.00.

Damaged Property: 22-20065

On April 10, 2022, Deputy Gough responded to the 400 block of Coster Road in Lusby, MD for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:19 p.m., unknown suspect (s) damaged the victim’s mailbox. The mailbox was discovered detached from the base and the door was ripped off. The estimated value of damaged property is $200.00.

Theft: 22-19798

On April 9, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to the 900 block of Pat Lane in Huntingtown, MD for a reported theft. The complainant advised a package containing a cellular telephone was stolen from the victim’s mailbox. The value of stolen property was $1,299.99.

ARRESTS:

Maurice Quincy Derek Hill, age 32

On April 9, 2022, Deputy Dymond conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along N. Solomons Island Road and Bowie Shop Road in Huntingtown, MD for several traffic violations. Upon making contact with the driver, Maurice Quincy Derek Hill, 32 of Lexington Park, MD, Deputy Dymond detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle and observed an opened bottle of José Cuervo on the floorboard. Further investigation revealed a loaded Glock 42 .380 handgun and two loaded magazines. Hill was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle and other traffic related charges.

Colleen Marie Arnold, age 37

On April 6, 2022, Deputy Sturdivant and DFC Lewis responded to the Safeway Grocery Store located at 10276 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk, MD for the report of a disorderly female. The complainant advised the suspect was yelling derogatory terms and cussing, causing a disturbance and damaged grocery items in the store totaling $29.33. DFC Sturdivant observed the female, Colleen Marie Arnold, 37 of Prince Frederick, MD kick a female victim in the self-checkout line. DFC Lewis placed Arnold into custody to which Arnold attempted to break free. As Arnold was being escorted to the deputy’s patrol vehicle, Arnold kicked two sets of motion centered sliding doors off the hinges (estimated property damage $500). A search of Arnold’s person revealed a small fixed blade knife. While in transport to the jail, Arnold continued to yell derogatory terms and kick the inside of the patrol vehicle. Once at the jail Arnold continued to be disorderly with jail staff and refusing their commands. Arnold was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Malicious Destruction of Property, Resisting Arrest, Concealed Dangerous Weapon, and Second-Degree Assault.

Tyler Anthony Markward, age 25

On April 8, 2022, Sgt. Shrawder responded to Abner’s Crab House located at 3748 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach, MD for the report of disorderly subjects. Investigation revealed a fight had broken out in the front parking lot of the establishment. One of the subjects involved in the fight was identified as Tyler Anthony Markward, 25 of Owings, MD. Markward was asked to leave the premises and ordered not to return. Markward was advised numerous times to vacate the property to which he refused. Markward was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order and Trespassing.