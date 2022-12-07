PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans, Major Reece, and Capt. Cross are proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 11 new correctional officers – one of which will be assigned to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Correctional Officer Cory Hart

The graduates received a final inspection from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 68, at a ceremony held December 2, 2022, at Chopticon High School in Morganza, MD.

Join us in welcoming Calvert’s newest Correctional Officer Cory Hart.

Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) graduation of 11 new correctional officers for St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert Counties

Congratulations to all the new officers.