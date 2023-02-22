Calvert County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New Service Dog From Canine Companions

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Canine Companions, the nation’s first and largest service dog organization, is proud to announce the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is the recipient of a highly trained service dog who will work with children and other victims/witnesses in Calvert County.

Facility dog Dougall is a two-year-old lab-golden retriever cross that has been bred and trained by Canine Companions to perform service dog commands working with a facilitator in a professional environment such as law enforcement.

Dougall has been matched with Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Durner who is the supervisor of the department’s Project Lifesaver Program and teaches D.A.R.E. among other presentations to children and youth in the community.

Canine Companions facility dogs like Dougall are bred to be calm, reliable, and affectionate while he works alongside Cpl. Durner in the community.

For more information about Canine Companions Facility Dogs, visit: https://canine.org/service-dogs/our-dogs/facility-dogs/.

ABOUT CANINE COMPANIONS: Canine Companions is leading the service dog industry so our clients and their dogs can live with greater independence. We provide service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings. Since our founding in 1975, our dogs and all follow-up services are provided at no cost to our clients.