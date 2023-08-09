Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office put out a Facebook post on August 8, 2023, wishing K9 Dexter a happy 8th birthday and a happy and healthy retirement!

After seven years of service, Dexter has transitioned from a working canine, to a full-time family pet!

“From 2016 to 2019, K9 Dexter was assigned to the Patrol Division where he was partnered up with multiple handlers,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in the post. “During his tenure in patrol, Dexter had the privilege to work with an exclusive group of patrol deputies that worked on the notably acclaimed television series ‘Live PD’.

In 2019, K9 Dexter was reassigned to his current handler, Deputy Luis Kelly, a member of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU). Dexter had the privilege to serve as the first canine assigned exclusively to the drug unit. During that time, he assisted with numerous case closures and the seizure of copious amounts of controlled dangerous substances.

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

In August of 2022, K9 Dexter and Deputy Kelly were promoted to the rank of Corporal and reassigned to the Patrol Division. From August of 2022 to July 1, 2023, K9 Dexter and Corporal Kelly have been working on the agencies’ top producing squad. Their squad achieved this title with the assistance of Dexter’s detection work. Cpl. Kelly and K9 Dexter worked together on all shifts throughout the county, doing their part to make our community safe. K9 Dexter took part in numerous demonstrations and presentations at surrounding schools, churches, and community events. K9 Dexter loved the attention and got all the pets a dog could wish for.

K9 Dexter was one of the most successful and influential K9s to work for the Sheriff’s Office to date and will be missed on the street and around the office.

K9 Dexter will enjoy the next chapter of his life at home with Cpl. Kelly’s family. Dexter has enjoyed the transition into retirement by taking walks with the family, playing catch, and laying around the house.”

