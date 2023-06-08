Calvert County Social Services Nonprofit Is Recruiting New Members For Leadership Positions

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert Family Advocates works in partnership with Calvert County Department of Social Services to support Calvert residents who need situational financial help to become or stay self-sufficient. We fill the gaps where government programs do not exist. Members serve dual roles as both appointed members of the Calvert County Social Services Advisory Board and volunteer members of the nonprofit arm, Calvert Family Advocates.

Training for the following positions will be provided upon appointment to the position, and each position requires a 2 year commitment.

Social Services Advisory Board Chairperson is responsible for leading monthly meetings with volunteer members, the Director of Calvert County Department of Social Services, the Calvert County Director of Community Resources, and the Calvert County Public Schools McKinney-Vento Homeless and Foster Care Liaison.

Calvert Family Advocates Chairperson is responsible for leading bi-monthly meetings, approving applications from Department of Social Services, and being the face of the nonprofit, including leading fundraising efforts and promoting the organization to the community. This person is a bank account signer and will be in close contact with the CFA Treasurer, communicating about expenses and deposits made to bank accounts.

Calvert Family Advocates Treasurer is responsible for reconciling monthly and yearly financial accounts, communicating with Department of Social Services and Chairperson on approval of applications, and initiating payments on each approved request.

Community members with a passion for social services and nonprofit work are encouraged to contact Chairperson, Melanee Derenzy, at chair@calfam.org. Experience is not required. Must be a resident of Calvert County. The Social Services Advisory Board meets monthly. Calvert Family Advocates meetings follow, bi-monthly. Both meetings are online, except for twice per year in person meetings in Prince Frederick. For more information on Calvert Family Advocates, please visit calfam.org.