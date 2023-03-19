Calvert County To Hold Public Hearing On FY 2024 Staff Recommended Budget

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget will hold a public hearing Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. to present and receive comments regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2024 Staff Recommended Operating and Capital Improvement Budget. The public hearing will be held in the Commissioners Hearing Room, located in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, Second Floor, at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.

The public may dial in by phone (audio only) to participate remotely:

Toll-free: 888-475-4499

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

Passcode (if asked): #

To provide public comment: *9

The FY 2024 Staff Recommended Budget document will be made available for public viewing at least one week in advance of the hearing at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings. Hard copies will be available at the public libraries or by contacting the Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600, ext. 2441, Dawn.Wood@calvertcountymd.gov.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast channel 1070 HD.

Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202, or TTY 1-800-735-2258.

Individuals interested in providing comment may submit written comments to 175 Main Street, Prince Frederick, MD, Attn: Dawn Wood, Budget Officer, or by email to Dawn.Wood@calvertcountymd.gov. Written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. on March 20 to be made part of the record.

Interested persons are encouraged to learn more about the budget development process at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FY2024BudgetProcess.