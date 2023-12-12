CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Anyone caught using cannabis on town property or in any business in Chesapeake Beach will be fined $100.

While recreational cannabis use in Maryland was legalized back in May, the Chesapeake Beach Town Council passed an ordinance in October, prohibiting the use of cannabis on town property or in any business in town.

“While Cannabis laws have changed, it is important to realize it is still illegal to use Cannabis in public places, including your vehicle. It is also illegal and very dangerous to be under the influence of Cannabis while driving. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in these areas and will continue to enforce ALL criminal and civil laws concerning Cannabis. The new Town of Chesapeake Beach ordinance is a civil infraction that deputies can enforce in addition to all other state laws already in effect,” says Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Cannabis Administration says Calvert County is expected to open three dispensaries next year. State zoning regulations prohibit dispensaries anywhere within 500 feet of schools, daycares, libraries, recreational facilities, parks, and playgrounds.

Calvert County hasn’t created any bills relating to zoning regulations for cannabis dispensaries, but the licenses to open them will be issued on January 1st.

