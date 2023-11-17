Calvert County Welcomes New Correctional Deputy

Correctional Deputy Sara Schieber

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sheriff Ricky Cox and Major T.D. Reece are proud to welcome Calvert’s newest Correctional Deputy Sara Schieber. Schieber recently graduated from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Corrections Entrance Level Training Program, Session 70 (CELTP) class on Nov. 9, 2023.

Schieber was amongst 16 graduates who completed the 11-week training academy. Congratulations to the distinguished graduates from both Charles and St. Mary’s County.

Thank you to all for answering the call to serve a noble and honorable profession. Best wishes for a safe and successful career.