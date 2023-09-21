Calvert County Woman Shares How COVID Led To Her Love Of Photography

Credit: Bessie Hoskins

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – After retiring from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a Senior Procurement Analyst with 35 years of government service, Bessie Y. Hoskins moved to Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

“When I first arrived at the beach twenty-three years ago, all I wanted to do was wear my shorts, flip flops, and walk on the boardwalk,” Hoskins told The BayNet.

And that’s exactly what she did – until COVID hit and businesses were shut down. She was alone during the pandemic so she decided to take pictures of the Twin Beaches and post them on social media.

Credit: Bessie Hoskins

“That was the best decision I’ve ever made. People liked my photos right away, and I continued to post them, receiving positive feedback and encouraging comments.”

Pollyann Reynolds Doyle wrote, “So glad you share your passion of photography. Always makes for a good feeling. Beautiful.”

Credit: Bessie Hoskins

Carolyn M. Beeman wrote, “Your pictures capture so many beautiful sunrises and sunsets, plus the amazing pictures of the area of the Chesapeake and North Beach!

Hoskins says during COVID, she developed a passion for sunrises and sunsets, landscape, nature, and digital photography as a whole.

“Through my dedication and continuous self-learning, I have improved my photography skills and cultivated a keen attention to detail so that each element in my photographs perfectly communicates the intended message.”

Credit: Bessie Hoskins

Not only does she post on social media, but she also posts pictures on Google Maps with over one million views.

“If you open your eyes wide enough, you will be amazed by all the wonderful things you can capture,” says Hoskins.

Credit: Bessie Hoskins

