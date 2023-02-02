Calvert Director Of Public Safety Jackie Vaughan Retires After 42 Years Of Service

From left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Todd Ireland; Jackie Vaughan; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) celebrated the retirement of Jacqueline “Jackie” Vaughan, director of Public Safety. Jackie retired after dedicating 42 years of faithful and loyal service to the citizens of Calvert County.

Jackie started her career as a police communications officer with the Maryland State Police and transferred to Calvert County Government in November 1982 as a communications officer with the Calvert Control Center.

She rose through the ranks within the Department of Public Safety serving as a senior communications officer, public safety dispatcher II, public safety communications supervisor and Calvert County Control Center division chief. In 2011, she was promoted to public safety director.

Over her career, Jackie oversaw the Calvert County Emergency Operations Center and served as a volunteer with the local fire departments, rescue squads and numerous county boards and committees.

Her “boots on the ground” approach provided a first-hand experience for all aspects of public safety throughout Calvert County.

Commissioner Hart noted, “It’s easy to say ‘no one’s replaceable,’ but she’s truly irreplaceable!”

Even in her retirement, she continues to serve on the Calvert County Government Sheriff’s Office Pension Board of Trustees and the Calvert County Government Employee Retirement Plan Board of Trustees.

Thank you for your service and dedication, Jackie! Congratulations on your retirement and best of luck in your next adventure!