CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Jeremy Bradford, President & CEO of Calvert Health gave an update on where the hospital is, and where they are going at a recent Town Hall Meeting in Chesapeake Beach.

Over the past five years, Calvert Health has spent more than $65 million to add cutting-edge technology, improve facilities, and expand services.

“One thing that you will always hear me say is that you’ve got to focus on quality first, when you focus on quality, everything else falls in line,” said Bradford.

Bradford also shared a few of the organization’s achievements, including a four-star ranking from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and a “B” grade from Leapfrog, a national watchdog organization for employers and other purchasers. Their goal is to achieve a five-star ranking and an “A” grade. Other top rankings include cancer care, heart failure, and stroke care.

After Bradford thanked the community for their continued support, Kasia Sweeney, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development took over the presentation, outlining the health system’s strategic plan for the next five years. The plan includes six initiatives, such as culture and competence, primary care, and mental health.

Sweeney says about 500 individuals, including members, physicians, board members, and community members poured over tons of data to anticipate the community’s needs going into the future.

“After a lot of deliberation, we settled on this new mission statement to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. So whether you’re in the hospital, in our outpatient clinics in the Mobile Health Unit, or whether we’re just thinking about the health of our population and how we can work to improve it, that’s all part of our mission.”

Sweeney emphasized the importance of primary care in Calvert County, acknowledging the challenges of recruiting physicians and prioritizing strategies for access to care.

“All of us will turn to Calvert Health at some point, or our families will turn to Calvert Health. We want to make sure that we’re there to be the trusted healthcare leader.”

Calvert Health is now focusing on cancer care, women’s health, digestive disease and weight management, orthopedics, and community hospital care.

Once the presentation was complete, all council members shared their support for the health clinic in North Beach and commended Calvert Health for their growth in community trust and integrity.

