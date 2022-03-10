Calvert Hospice To Host 5k Fun Run/Walk With Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert Hospice is pleased to partner with Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum this year for the JPPM & Calvert Hospice 5K Fun Run/Walk. The 5K will be held on March 26 on the grounds of Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum starting at 7 am.

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jppm-calvert-hospice-5k-fun-runwalk-tickets-183669178457?aff=eprofsaved. General admission tickets for runners are $35, children 12 and under can run for $15, and groups of 5 can register for $125. Pets are welcome! Prizes will be awarded for the top three runners.

For questions, please contact JPPM at 410-586-8515 or Calvert Hospice at 410-535-0892.