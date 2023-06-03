Credit: Calvert Library Website

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – On Saturday June 10, 2023, the Calvert Library in Prince Frederick will host the official kick-off event for Calvert Library’s summer reading program.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with this year’s event leaning into a “retro vibe” with the theme “All Together Now.”

Each of the stations that families can visit around the library will be inspired by an event from the 1970s. Among the attractions will be retro games and a station for making lava lamps. No Thyme to Cook will demonstrate an iconic 70s food—fondue. Feathered friends from Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center will help celebrate conservation and the first Earth Day observance in 1970 and we can harken back to the most up to date technology of the decade with Star Wars and Oregon Trail themed activities.

Visitors will be invited to sign up for the #calvertREADS summer challenge—an all-ages program. There will also be free t-shirts while supplies last. The library will wind up the day with the best family disco party Calvert Library has ever had!

Study after study has shown the benefit of reading, especially for students who are out of school for the summer. Sandy Hunting, Assistant Branch Manager at Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch and one of the #calvertREADS coordinators said, “As I always tell the students I speak to, the brain is a muscle and just like other muscles that grow weak when they are not used, the brain can do the same! Summer-slide is real, but the more active your brain can be, the better off you will be in the new school year! The benefits don’t end with students—babies whose brains are forming their first few years benefit immensely from being read to and as we age, reading can help to keep our minds at their best.”

Executive Director Carrie Willson emphasized, “The best thing that adults can do for the kids in their lives is to read—read to your kids, read with your kids and read alongside your kids.”

To learn more about the kick-off event and the summer reading challenge, including all of the amazing events and performances that will be hosted throughout the summer, visit Calvert Library’s website here.

