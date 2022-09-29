Adam Commodore

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 28, 2022, Adam Commodore, age 41, was found guilty of two counts of felony first degree assault, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment, following a trial before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.

On August 28, 2021, Maryland State Police responded to an address in St. Leonard for the report of an assault. When State Troopers arrived, they observed two individuals on the ground, covered in blood and going in and out of consciousness.

A wooden 2×4 with blood stains was observed on the ground. Troopers also made contact with Adam Commodore, who was standing over the injured individuals. The State Police secured the scene and EMS arrived to provide treatment for the injuries.

Through investigation and witness interviews, it was learned that Adam Commodore had used the wooden 2×4 to repeatedly strike both of the injured individuals, causing their injuries.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for further medical intervention.

One victim was diagnosed with a depressed skull fracture, while the other victim received treatment and sutures due to numerous head wounds.

Sentencing in the case is set for December 20, 2022. The maximum penalty for each count of first degree assault is 25 years, while each count of reckless endangerment has a maximum penalty of 5 years.

Commodore is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center.