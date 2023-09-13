Calvert Man Freed From Prison After 45 Years Of Being Denied Parole

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A Calvert County man who was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 1978 has finally been freed after 45 years behind bars.

Alfred Brown, now 64, was arrested at the age of 19 on charges of armed robbery and assault with the intent to commit rape. He plead guilty to attempted rape expecting to only get 15 years.

“I used to tell the parole board they were going to get tired of seeing me,” said Brown. “I would go in and smile, tell them, ‘You are going to get tired of seeing me, sooner or later,’ and I did everything possible where you couldn’t turn me down.”

The victim of the case was an 82-year-old white woman of Prince Frederick. Some speculation has led members of Brown’s family to believe race played a role in his conviction and that Brown did not commit the crimes he was found guilty of.

Brown was by all accounts a model prisoner and had been recommended for release four different times. He was denied parole every single time by the sitting governor.

Now officially free as of Thursday, September 7th, Brown can finally do the one thing he has been wanting to do for decades: sit down and have dinner with his family.

“He kept his character and spirit. It’s what brought this to pass in the end. Others would have given up long ago or would have become bitter,” said Sonya Kumar of the ACLU.

