From left to right: Jim Delamarter of Bozick Distributors, Dream Seats winner Lisa Davis, Bonnie Barrett CMM Society Director of Development, and Lisa Howard CMM Membership Associate.

SOLOMONS, Md. – Experience the thrill of being front and center at the hottest concerts in Southern Maryland! Lisa Davis is set to enjoy this unique opportunity at the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) next summer, having been chosen as the lucky recipient of four coveted front row seats, along with a reserved parking space right at the gate, for all the 2024 Waterside Music Series concerts. These extraordinary Dream Seats were generously donated by long-standing CMM supporter Bozick Distributors.

For over a decade, Bozick Distributors/Coors Light has purchased four seats and graciously gifted them back to the museum for a raffle with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the museum. Tickets for the raffle are $5 for one ticket or $10 for three tickets.

At each concert, three names are drawn, with the winners receiving premium Coors items like outdoor umbrellas, chairs, and coolers. At the culmination of the concert season, one lucky individual’s name is selected as the grand prize winner, earning them the sought-after Dream Seats.

The Waterside Music Series at CMM has been showcasing top-notch entertainment for over three decades. Bonnie Barrett, CMM Society Director of Development expressed her gratitude, stating, “Proceeds from the shows are instrumental in keeping the museum’s programs running and providing care for nearly 700 hundred animals. However, it’s sponsors like Bozick who consistently go the extra mile, finding innovative ways to raise additional funds and enhance the museum for our community and world.”

The proceeds from the Waterside Music Series play a crucial role in supporting the educational and preservation efforts of the museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of many local businesses. Sponsors of the 2023 Waterside Music Series include: Motto Mortgage Preferred; RE/MAX One; Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram; Holiday Inn Express California, MD; Riverside Trailers; Quality Built Homes; Bozick Distributors, Inc.; Sunshines Catering; Community Bank of the Chesapeake; Asbury-Solomons; J. Calvin Wood; Roy Rogers; Mrs. Moo’s; Chick-fil-a, First Colony Center; Bahr Insurance; The BayNet; Bayside Environmental Services; Calvert Health Medical Center; Calvert County Chamber of Commerce; Caney Creek Catering; 102.9 WKIK, 97.7 The Bay, SOMAR Communications; Calvert County Chamber of Commerce; Blue Heron Bed & Breakfast; VanDalen Industries; and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Become a member of the Calvert Marine Museum and enjoy great perks, including the opportunity to purchase tickets to the 2024 Waterside Music Series before the general public. Museum Membership | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

