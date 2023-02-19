SOLOMONS, Md. – Infuse fun and learning into your spring schedule as you explore seahorses, otters, fossils, and more at the Calvert Marine Museum. Bask in the harmonious sounds of The Eastman String Band during the March Maritime Performance Series concert. For more information, visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Thursdays, March 2, 9 & 16 – Sea Squirts: Seahorses 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Cost is free with admission. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, March 3 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Thursdays, March 23 & 30 – Little Minnows: Seahorses 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Cost is free with admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Monday, March 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, March 24 – Maritime Performance Series: The Eastman String Band 7 p.m.

Soaring harmonies, high energy instrumentals, and heartfelt originals punctuate each performance of The Eastman String Band. Tim and Savannah Finch began playing music together at the Friday night jams once held at Tim’s music store, “Good Deale Bluegrass” in Deale, Maryland. Their band consists of a cast of some of the finest players in music, which prominently includes renowned fiddler Jon Glik. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts and $25 at the door.

Saturday, March 25 – Ottermania! 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Celebrate everyone’s favorite museum mammal during OtterMania! Enjoy “otterly” outrageous activities, a craft, and meet the otters: Chumley, Chessie Grace, and Calvert. Museum admission applies: FREE for CMM members.

Saturday, March 25 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tours 1 – 4 p.m.

Step aboard the museum’s skipjack for an up-close tour of her 56-foot deck with crew members during the offseason. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sail, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, March 29 – Homeschool Day: Investigating Earth! noon – 3 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is partnering with Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center (AMG) for Homeschool Day. Investigate all things Earth, including its surface and inner layers through art, observations, literacy, and other hands-on activities to better understand this great planet. At CMM, students will look at fast and slow changes to the Earth, as well as the evidence left behind by studying tides, rocks/minerals, and fossils. Homeschooled students can participate from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at AMG and noon – 3 p.m. at CMM. Ideal for grades K – 5, but all ages can discover something new. Regular admission applies for both locations. Visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or www.annmariegarden.org for more information.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042.