Calvert Marine Museum Announces November Events

SOLOMONS, Md. – During this month of gratitude, make plans to partake in the special events dedicated to honoring our military and learning more about our nation’s history. Enjoy shopping events that will save you money in the Museum Store, and a special day dedicated to jellyfish! For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Thursdays, Nov. 2 & 9 – Sea Squirts: Yoga Whale 10:15 & 11:15 a.m. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Nov. 3 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m. Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturday, Nov. 4 – Jellyfish Day 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. In November we celebrate jellyfish, the amazingly tentacled invertebrates of the Chesapeak Bay! Stop by to check out the Moon jellyfish exhibit and discover fun facts about the bay’s other jellyfish species through activities in out River to Bay Gallery. Activities included with museum admission.

Saturday, Nov. 4 – “Jelli” Printmaking Make and Take Art Workshop 2 – 4p.m. Celebrate Jellyfish Day by learning all about printmaking and creating jellyfish-inspired prints in this art workshop for artists 16 years of age and older. All supplies and instruction are included. Participants will be able to take home their original prints at the end! $25 per person and pre-registration is required. Admission applies to visit museum exhibits.

Sunday, Nov. 5 – “On-Watch” Memorial Service 2 p.m. Join us in thanking all our veterans for their service at the site of the “On Watch” statue at the end of Dowell Road in Dowell, Maryland. Refreshments will be served on-site following the program.

Friday, Nov. 10 – Veterans Day (Observed) Lecture Series 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Join CMM staff and local historians to commemorate Veterans Day by examining the role Solomons Island and Southern Maryland played in our country’s military history. Presentations will take place throughout the day in the Harms Gallery; see the schedule below. The event is free to the public, regular admission to the museum can be purchased at the Admissions Desk. Free admission for active duty military and veterans on Friday and Saturday. 10:30 a.m. – Vincent Turner, II, “The Provisional Ranger Group: D-Day, June 6, 1944” 11:45 a.m. – Mark Wilkins, “The Amphibious Training Base: Solomons, Maryland, 1942-1945” 1:00 p.m. – Vincent Turner, II, “The Provisional Ranger Group: D-Day, June 6, 1944” 2:15 p.m. – John Cook and Eve Love, “Before the Base: Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center Property Condemnation Appraisals” A book signing event will follow.

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Join CMM staff as we recognize and honor all of America’s veterans. We invite visitors to write a letter thanking veterans for their service, which will then be delivered to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Free admission for active duty military and veterans.

Sunday, Nov. 12 – Fossil Club Meeting & Free Public Lecture 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. The CMM Fossil Club meeting is at 1:30 p.m. in the Harms Gallery, followed by a free public lecture at 2:30 p.m. Check CMM’s website for details.

Thursdays, Nov. 16 & 30 – Little Minnows: Good Morning Yoga 10:15 & 11:15 a.m. This month’s theme is Good Morning Yoga,for preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Monday, Nov. 20 – Coffee and Doughnuts and 20% off for Members Museum members are invited to visit the Museum Store for coffee and doughnuts from 10 – 11 a.m. and will receive a FREE gift with a purchase of $50 or more! Gifts are limited to one per membership and are only available while supplies last or until 11 a.m., so plan to arrive early! Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving Day The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 24.

Sunday & Monday, Nov. 26 & 27 – Museum Store Sunday & Monday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Museum Store is again proud to participate in Museum Store Sunday, a global annual shopping event where patrons can shop for uniquely curated gifts while supporting the mission and fundraising efforts of local museums. On these days, CMM members will draw for a chance to enjoy 25% – 40% off their entire purchase. One lucky member may even get their entire purchase for FREE! Non-members will receive a 20% discount all day. Some exclusions apply, see store for details.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military, and veterans with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. Proud participant in Museums for ALL. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.