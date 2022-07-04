DOWELL, Md. — On the weekend of July 1st through the 3rd, the Calvert Marine Museum sponsored and hosted a special exhibit celebrating the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay, the Calvert Maritime Art & Artifacts Art Show, brought to you by The Arts Council of Calvert County.

This museum-wide exhibit was a showcase for local artists to portray the natural beauty of Calvert County and the maritime culture of the Chesapeake Bay.

Museum guests got the opportunity to witness a variety of beautiful paintings and pottery.

Examples of this excellent work include a portrait of a swarm of jellyfish floating through the water, a sunset on the Patuxent River, and a turtle gliding through the water.

Guests might even get the opportunity to view artists at work with real-time painting sessions and demonstrations.

“I feel wonderful about this”, said Joe Davis, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Calvert County, “we get a lot of attention and a lot of visitors, as well as a lot of headway with new artists and volunteers.”

Many of the paintings were also for sale. Some of the more notable works for sale were portraits of sunflowers, the National Flower of Ukraine. All proceeds generated from these sales go to support Ukraine and its people.

“This is a good opportunity for the community to find out about the Arts Council and for individual artists to get exposure,” said Linda Bracey, the Arts Council’s Finance Manager.

Those looking to find out more about The Arts Council of Calvert County can visit https://www.calvertarts.org/.

