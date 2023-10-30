Calvert Marine Museum To Host Free Veterans Day Lecture Series

Credit: Bonnie Farmer

SOLOMONS, Md. – On Friday, November 10, 2023, the Calvert Marine Museum will be hosting a Veterans Day Lecture series in the Harms Gallery event room for the public to enjoy presentations from local historians about the role Solomons Island and Southern Maryland played in our country’s history.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., the presentations and lectures will take place until roughly 4 p.m. with a book signing from speakers of the event; John Cook and Eve Love, who edited the featured book, to conclude the event.

“Solomons Island played an important role in our country’s military history, and each lecture will offer attendees a glimpse into the past, shedding light on the remarkable stories and events that have shaped our nation and local community,” Bonnie Farmer, the Communications and Marketing manager for the Calvert Marine Museum, told The BayNet.

Admission to the lectures is free, but tickets for the museum itself can be purchased at the admissions desk.

Veterans and active duty military will have free admission on Friday and Saturday for the holiday.

To learn more about Calvert Marine Museum and their events, click here.

