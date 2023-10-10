Calvert Planning & Zoning Invites Public Feedback On Zoning Ordinance Update Process

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning invites county residents to participate in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process. Citizens are invited to participate through public comment, a public forum and observing work sessions and meetings, to have a voice in shaping local development and land use policies and actively contribute to the well-being and future of the community.

The next phase of events will receive and consider feedback and recommendations from residents on the following articles:

· Article 30 – Zoning Approvals, Variances and Appeals (view draft Article 30): This article provides regulations outlining the criteria and procedures for obtaining zoning approvals, and provides guidance on when and how variances, exceptions or appeals can be sought in cases where property owners have extraordinary circumstances or conditions on the property that may warrant a waiver or reduced requirement from the standard Zoning Ordinance regulations. This ordinance plays a crucial role in maintaining orderly and sustainable development while also allowing for flexibility in unique situations to address individual property needs or community concerns.

· Article 32 – Nonconformities (view draft Article 32): This article establishes rules and provisions for properties or land uses that do not conform to the current zoning regulations. Nonconformities typically arise when changes in zoning laws occur and existing properties or uses no longer comply with the updated standards. This article outlines the rights and restrictions of nonconforming structures, uses, site elements and signs, providing guidance on issues such as expansion, maintenance and alterations. It strikes a balance between the need for evolving zoning standards and the preservation of existing properties and uses that were legally established before zoning changes.

· Article 33 – Enforcement (view draft Article 33):Thisarticle defines the processes and mechanisms by which local authorities ensure compliance with zoning laws and regulations. This ordinance outlines the roles and responsibilities of zoning enforcement officials, procedures for investigating violations and the range of penalties or corrective actions that can be taken. The ordinance aims to maintain the integrity of zoning regulations, uphold community standards and promote orderly and harmonious land use within a given jurisdiction.

Public Comment Period, open through Nov. 3: The public comment period is now open through Friday, Nov. 3. Comments may be submitted by email to ZOupdate@calvertcountymd.gov or by mail Attn: ZO Update, 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Public Forum, Oct. 26: A public forum will be held Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick. Doors open at 6 p.m. During the forum with zoning staff, members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions. The public may attend in-person or virtually through Zoom by calling 888-475-4499, enter meeting ID 870 4870 1285 and passcode “#.”

Joint Work Session, Nov. 15: A joint work session with the Board of County Commissioners and Planning Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The update process schedule for each phase and draft articles can be viewed online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. These dates may be subject to change.

The Calvert County Zoning Ordinance regulates land usage, public facilities and overall county development as part of the effort to promote health, safety and welfare of Calvert County residents, as mandated in the Comprehensive Plan (adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022). For questions or further information, contact Rachel O’Shea at 410-535-1600, ext. 2339, or by email at rachel.oshea@calvertcountymd.gov, or Will Hager at 410-535-1600, ext. 8553, or by email at will.hager@calvertcountymd.gov.

