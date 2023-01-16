From left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); John Bennett; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President)

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 10th, the Calvert County Employee Recognition Committee awarded the January 2023 Employee of the Month Award to John Bennett, a Public Broadcast Producer for Communications & Media Relations in Calvert County.

The ERC has recognized Mr. Bennet for his role as a post-production editor and delivery of the “Meet the Department” video series.

In just 25 days, John managed to deliver and produce 74 minutes of video content, a monumental creative achievement that took a lot of quality, efficacy, and poise to accomplish. This feat has earned him a reputation as a “creative powerhouse”.

Amalia Pleake-Tamm, Environmental Planner for Planning and Zoning, represented the ERC to introduce the employee of the month.

“I just want to say I am humbled and honored”, said Mr. Bennett. “As you know CMR is a really hard-working team and to get singled out I feel kind of guilty. I was just a guy in the back end who got it done by the due date, there is a lot of work involved.”

The award was presented to Mr. Bennett by Commissioner Mike Hart.