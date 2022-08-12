Calvert Resident Inducted Into Maryland Firemen's Association's Hall of Fame

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County’s Board of Commissioners recognized Randy Smith, who is a charter member of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, at their regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 9 for a recent honor he earned.

The board tries to recognize citizens who overachieve to strengthen local institutions and help citizens of Calvert County.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Smith said during the meeting. “It took a village to get to where I am right now.”

Smith has been a volunteer firefighter in Maryland for over 45 years and has been recognized for his unprecedented achievements in volunteer fire service.

Although his brothers enlisted in the military, he found his calling and foundation in fire service.

“The fire department has been a family away from my family,” he said. “I decided to stay back and get into the volunteer fire service. Fire service really grounded me, taught me a lot, and helped mold me into the person I am today.”

Randy Smith began his involvement with local firefighting during the mid-1970s. In 1981, Smith was one of over 30 charter members of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

From 2020 to 2021, Randy served as president of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association, and he was previously the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department’s first African American president.

Smith previously served as vice president and assistant chief. On June 21, 2022, Randy was inducted into the Maryland State Firemen’s Association’s Hall of Fame. This is an honor awarded to only ten members of volunteer fire, rescue, or EMS departments statewide every year.

After Smith’s speech, several speakers, including Smith’s twin brother Rodney, praised the honoree.

“I’m so proud of him,” said Rodney Smith.

“It’s a long time coming,” said Eric Holtzberger, currently the assistant chief of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department. “I’ve called him a friend most of my life. My friend, mentor, part of my family.”

“Randy is just an example of the hundreds of volunteers that we have in Calvert County and the dedication they have to serve in this community,” said Commissioner President Earl F. Hance. “Think about all the volunteers when you think about Randy Smith.”

Along with Smith, the Northern High School Girls Track and Field Team, Rachael Ulmer, Dana Smith, and Malcolm Funn were honored during the meeting.

The Calvert County Board of Commissioners plans to have its next meeting on Aug.23.

For more information on the next meeting or previous meetings, visit https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/1501/Meetings-On-Demand.

