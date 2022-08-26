Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans Wins Bronze At The Maryland Senior Olympics

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — On August 8th through the 14th, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans competed in the 2022 Maryland Senior Olympics Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tournament in Ellicott City, Maryland.

Alongside his partner, Sue Scaduto, they captured the bronze medal in the 55-59 age class division and qualified for the National Senior Olympics in 2023.

“It is rewarding”, Sheriff Evans said. “I have been involved in the sport for so long and it feels good to have gotten this far with my partner in the tournament. I’m in a younger age category, but it is a good feeling regardless.”

For those who might not know, the Maryland Senior Olympics is a non-profit organization that helps senior citizens to stay active and competitive.

Some individuals will even move on to compete in the National Senior Olympics for a chance to become a national champion.

The MSO features over 100 different sporting events for athletes to compete in.

These sporting events include horseshoes, table tennis, bowling, basketball, archery, cornhole, and many more.

The events start on July 16th and end three months later on October 16th.

The 2023 National Senior Olympics will be held from July 7th through July 18th, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

