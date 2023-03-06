Camp DARE Applications For 2023 Now Live!
Camp DARE Applications For 2023 Now Live!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Calling all campers and counselors! Applications for this year’s Camp DARE sessions are now live! Get your child signed up before spots run out. 

The first Camp DARE will be held at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville from July 24 to July 28. 

The second Camp DARE will be held at Lexington Park Baptist Church from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11. 

Camp DARE Applications For 2023 Now Live!

Camper application: https://www.firstsheriff.com/docs/CampDAREApplication.pdf

Camp counselor application: https://www.firstsheriff.com/docs/CampDARESeniorApplication.pdf

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *