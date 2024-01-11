Captain Simonds Completes Command Officer’s Course

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In November 2023, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Captain Stephen E. Simonds attended and completed the Command Officer’s Development Course (CODC), a prestigious 400-hour flagship educational program for mid- to upper-level law enforcement personnel in Wethersfield, Connecticut. The comprehensive course demonstrated practical law enforcement administration and provided a thorough overview of effective management practices.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office core values espouse the importance of quality through continuous improvement: “Whether sworn officers, correctional officers, or civilian staff, I firmly believe that well-rounded and well-trained individuals significantly enhance their effectiveness in their respective positions and, more importantly, in their service to our community; St. Mary’s County residents deserve the best we have to offer. I am committed to ensuring our team remains at the forefront of professional development and equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to uphold the highest public safety and community service standards,” said Sheriff Steve Hall.

“Being chosen for this rigorous professional development opportunity was a distinct honor, and the skills and knowledge I’ve acquired will increase my ability to serve our county through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office,” said Simonds.

Captain Simonds holds a master’s degree in Homeland Security from the Center for Homeland Defense and Security at the Naval Postgraduate School and a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Towson University; in 2000, he began his journey with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. He has served in diverse roles, including patrol officer, canine handler, community service officer, homeland security officer, and intelligence operations officer. As the Commander of the Patrol Division North, Captain Simonds manages district-based policing in the northern part of the county, encompassing Districts 1 and 2, ensuring officer efforts align with community concerns and priorities.

For additional information regarding Captain Stephen E. Simonds’ completion of the Command Officer’s Development Course (CODC), please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.