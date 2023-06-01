LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Captain David Yingling #101, Commander of the Administrative Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, retired from the agency on June 1, 2023 after more than 25 years of public service.

Capt. Yingling started his career with the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 1998 and reached every rank during his tenure. In 2017, he was appointed as Captain of the Patrol Division and served as the Interim Assistant Sheriff in 2022.

Capt. Yingling makes the Final Walk through headquarters

“You all are family and it’s been an honor serving with you,” Capt. Yingling told commanders and staff on Wednesday.

“David’s retirement represents not just the turning of a page in our shared and storied history,” Sheriff Steve Hall said, “It’s the end of a chapter within which are tales of great mystery, intrigue, drama, toil and heroism.”

Capt. Yingling addresses officers and professional staff

Through his 25-year career, “if there was an important task or critical mission, David always wanted to be a part of it,” the Sheriff said.

“We wish you every happiness and success with Godspeed and good luck in many years of good health in your well-earned retirement,” the Sheriff said.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Commanders